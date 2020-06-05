Ronald L. Port Sells 750 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP Ronald L. Port sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:KMT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 924,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kennametal by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

