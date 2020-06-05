Ronald L. Port Sells 750 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP Ronald L. Port sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:KMT traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 924,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $38.73.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Kennametal had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kennametal by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
