Schooner Capital Corp Sells 1,019,679 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Schooner Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,313,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019,679 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 100.0% of Schooner Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Schooner Capital Corp owned 0.46% of Iron Mountain worth $31,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. 4,942,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.