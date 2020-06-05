Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Raised by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

