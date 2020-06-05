SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

SILV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

SILV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,184. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 88,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

