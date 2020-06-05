Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NYSE:SI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $273.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.89.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Charles Campbell sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $166,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Bonino purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,223.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,629.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.