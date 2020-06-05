Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNN. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE SNN traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $52.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 222,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

