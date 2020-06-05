S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.37. 1,518,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,730. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.80. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $334.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.53.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

