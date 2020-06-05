SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.60 EPS

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (4.90) (($0.06)) by GBX (2.60) (($0.03)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of SSP Group stock traded up GBX 32.60 ($0.43) on Friday, hitting GBX 342 ($4.50). The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 725 ($9.54). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 263.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 486.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSPG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price (down previously from GBX 740 ($9.73)) on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SSP Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSP Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 531.50 ($6.99).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.