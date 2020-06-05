Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on STWD. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

STWD stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,119. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,887,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 1,992,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,607,000 after buying an additional 754,955 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,916.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 692,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 658,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 931,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 532,406 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

