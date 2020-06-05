Steffen Sigloch Sells 6,749 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) insider Steffen Sigloch sold 6,749 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $197,543.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steffen Sigloch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

On Tuesday, May 26th, Steffen Sigloch sold 8,447 shares of Mueller Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $223,761.03.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. 418,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $602.92 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.