Stephens Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $325.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.13.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $11.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.23. 2,254,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.09. The company has a market cap of $289.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $310.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.