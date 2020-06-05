Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.48-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $978.31 million.Syneos Health also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $62.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Syneos Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, insider Paul Colvin acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

