Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $24.00 at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. 82,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,613. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

