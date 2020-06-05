Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Cut to “Hold” at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNK. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

NYSE TNK traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. 818,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,231. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $341.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $2,606,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $6,799,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $3,981,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

