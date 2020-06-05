TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. 11,694,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,797,779. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.