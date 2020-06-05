Todd Foley Sells 1,896 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Todd Foley sold 1,896 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 18,245 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $369,826.15.

On Monday, June 1st, Todd Foley sold 10,535 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $211,542.80.

On Thursday, May 28th, Todd Foley sold 19,152 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $386,678.88.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 44,421 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $909,297.87.

On Thursday, May 21st, Todd Foley sold 25,594 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $518,278.50.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Todd Foley sold 1,837 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $36,813.48.

On Monday, May 11th, Todd Foley sold 22,155 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $450,632.70.

On Friday, May 8th, Todd Foley sold 6,633 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $132,991.65.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Todd Foley sold 1,626 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $32,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Todd Foley sold 15,826 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $317,627.82.

Shares of RYTM traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,785. The company has a quick ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

