TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

In related news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Greta Guggenheim purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $370,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,498.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,500 shares of company stock worth $516,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRTX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 47,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,098. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $755.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 225.54, a current ratio of 225.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.30%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 73.30%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

