Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters Sells 1,767 Shares

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 474,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,732. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $58.10.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.