Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters Sells 1,767 Shares

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 474,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,732. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $58.10.
Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Forest Products
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
