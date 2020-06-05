Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Holdings Decreased by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.65. 132,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.69. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

