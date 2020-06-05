Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Decreased by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.1% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

VGT stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.43. The company had a trading volume of 713,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,176. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

