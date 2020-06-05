Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,370,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,790. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day moving average of $152.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

