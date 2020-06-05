Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.74. 17,100,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,227,158. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

