Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. 96,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,610. The stock has a market cap of $912.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2,791.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5,460.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

