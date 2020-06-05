Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.12 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 5 ($0.07) by GBX 0.12 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of VTU traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 28.40 ($0.37). 730,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. Vertu Motors has a 1-year low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 million and a PE ratio of 5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 30.57.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Forrester acquired 102,649 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £30,794.70 ($40,508.68). Also, insider Ian Harrison sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £4,760.25 ($6,261.84).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.