Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $5.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.61. 8,557,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,994,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.