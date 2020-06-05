Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International (NYSE:RPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of RPM stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,775. RPM International has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in RPM International by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

