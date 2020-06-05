White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Cfra increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,938 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,789,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,099. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

