White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $25.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,440.02. 2,081,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,379. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $978.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,349.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,338.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

