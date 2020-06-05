White Pine Capital LLC Acquires 7,315 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,184,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,791,252. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

