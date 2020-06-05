White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,732,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,577,285. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.