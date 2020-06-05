White Pine Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.18.

Visa stock traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.61. 8,505,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,584,309. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $382.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

