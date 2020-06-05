Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Karin Gustafson Teglia Purchases 1,000 Shares

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,458.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. 724,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $74.46.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.