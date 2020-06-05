Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Karin Gustafson Teglia Purchases 1,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2020

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,458.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. 724,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $74.46.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit