Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Issues Earnings Results

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $232.91 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%.

Shares of YJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. 3,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,145. The firm has a market cap of $778.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19. Yunji has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yunji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

