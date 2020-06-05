Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.61. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of FMBH traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. 3,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $457.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.81. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $36.25.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

