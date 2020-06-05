Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) to “Buy”

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Get SK Telecom alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKM. ValuEngine lowered shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SK Telecom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SKM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. 8,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,513. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,337,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,026,000 after acquiring an additional 748,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SK Telecom by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,991,000 after buying an additional 745,360 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,743,000. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,019,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,405,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,779,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,124,000 after purchasing an additional 330,522 shares in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SK Telecom (SKM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.