Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Increased to Outperform at FBN Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at FBN Securities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.85.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $8.03 on Wednesday, hitting $202.32. 11,216,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,301,458. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.35, a PEG ratio of 421.44 and a beta of -1.56. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $224.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $1,881,057.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 31,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $3,437,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 195,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,056,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,326 shares of company stock valued at $84,168,549 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

