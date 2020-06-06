-$0.03 EPS Expected for PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). PRGX Global reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on PRGX Global in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PRGX Global by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PRGX Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PRGX Global by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 113,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

