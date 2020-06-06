3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $911,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

MMM traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,505,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,995. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.72. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

