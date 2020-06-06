AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $93.85. 9,627,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,481,658. The company has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

