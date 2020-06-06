Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -1.64

News stories about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a coverage optimism score of -1.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EADSF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

EADSF traded up $9.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,701. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.96. Airbus has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $154.75.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

