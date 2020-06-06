Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $26.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,438.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $963.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,353.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,340.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

