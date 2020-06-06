Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $253.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $249.00 to $253.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cfra raised their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.81.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $225.67 on Tuesday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

