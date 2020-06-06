Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

IRDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $641,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,795,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,081 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3,873.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3,872.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,304,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,507,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,955,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,226,000 after purchasing an additional 582,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. 643,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

