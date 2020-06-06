ANON (ANON) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. ANON has a market cap of $67,429.44 and approximately $115.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ANON has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.17 or 0.02007725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00181519 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00122238 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.