Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Receives $54.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Michael E. Ducey bought 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $198,508.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,620,880 shares of company stock worth $69,554,073 in the last ninety days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after buying an additional 614,362 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,628,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,115,000 after buying an additional 439,709 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,202,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,294,000 after buying an additional 530,633 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,483,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.15. 2,895,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,134. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.99%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

