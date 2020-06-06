Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 631.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

