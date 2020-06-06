Argus Cuts Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $9.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) had its target price reduced by Argus from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $242.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $306,726.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 633,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,118.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 14,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $107,537.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 568,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,716.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,225 shares of company stock worth $714,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

