Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,769,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,521,000 after acquiring an additional 429,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,600,000 after purchasing an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after purchasing an additional 684,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $168,800,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

NYSE AJG traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.45. 1,379,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.99.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

