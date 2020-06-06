Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEAM. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.39.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $174.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -200.30, a P/E/G ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.03. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $191.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $142.86.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $41,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.