Banc Funds Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,950 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 2.43% of First Internet Bancorp worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INBK. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ INBK traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.59. 47,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,892. The company has a market cap of $168.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Keach, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 17,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $210,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,284.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $354,566. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

